Forecast: Gradually getting warmer through the workweek

Temperatures quickly climb into the 90s
By Sophia Armata
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A warming trend continues the next few days with high temperatures pushing toward 90 degrees on Memorial Day.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs around 90.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon/evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

