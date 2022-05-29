Healthcare Pros
Family of former VT football player found not guilty in Blacksburg murder case releases statement

(MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times | (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, M)
By WDBJ7
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WDBJ) - The family of Isi Etute, found not guilty Friday in the murder case of Jerry Smith in Blacksburg, has released a statement to WDBJ7 following the trial’s conclusion.

The full comments can be read below:

We are relieved and thankful that God has helped guide us through this extremely hard and punishing journey. It will take time to decompress and feel relief from this gut-wrenching, frightening experience in life. It has made us stronger and strengthened our faith. We will continue to include the Smith family in our prayers. Isi is extremely grateful for the jury’s hard work, deliberation, and verdict. Isi is now focused on picking up where he left off in his pursuit of a college degree and love for the game of football. Isi says this process gives him trust and faith again in life. He further says it has only helped him become much smarter, wiser, and stronger, with a new outlook on life in his journey moving forward.

