Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Authorities search for missing Ashland Teen

16-year-old Silina Dae-Lynn Rivera was last seen at her home on Saturday, May 28th.
16-year-old Silina Dae-Lynn Rivera was last seen at her home on Saturday, May 28th.(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Ashland.

Silina Dae-Lynn Rivera was last seen at her home Saturday morning.

Silina is described as a hispanic female, 5′5″ tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Josiah Robertson with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 572-3333 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The CDC's data tracker shows Richmond and surrounding localities have "high COVID community...
Areas in Richmond region enter high COVID-19 community levels under CDC data tracker
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Prince George County Police charged with stealing money from gaming machines.
2 charged with stealing money from gaming machines
Construction crews hired by Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will start demolishing...
Bulldozers arrive at Creighton Court for demolition
A tornado was confirmed to have struck eastern Louisa county to Hanover county.
EF-0 tornado confirmed in Louisa/Hanover County

Latest News

Storm Damage in Hanover County
Central Va. residents clean up after tornado
Storm damage in Hanover County
Surveying Storm Damage left by EF-0 Tornado in Hanover County
A tornado was confirmed to have struck eastern Louisa county to Hanover county.
EF-0 tornado confirmed in Louisa/Hanover County
Bedford County community cleaning up from tornado
Bedford Co. community cleaning up after tornado