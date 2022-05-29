Authorities search for missing Ashland Teen

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Ashland.

Silina Dae-Lynn Rivera was last seen at her home Saturday morning.

Silina is described as a hispanic female, 5′5″ tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Josiah Robertson with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 572-3333 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

