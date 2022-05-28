Healthcare Pros
Severe storms prompt thunderstorm, tornado warnings in central Va. Friday evening

"bob" on Twitter sent video of a possible tornado in Beaverdam.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Severe storms moving through central Virginia prompted several Tornado Warnings on Friday evening.

In the Beaverdam area, the National Weather Service said law enforcement reported seeing a tornado. Several NBC12 viewers sent videos of what appears to be a possible tornado in that area. The NWS would still need to confirm if a tornado did touch down.

Other areas around the region saw heavy rain, gusty winds and some severe thunderstorms.

If you have any weather photos or videos, you can send them to us below!

