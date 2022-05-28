Severe storms prompt thunderstorm, tornado warnings in central Va. Friday evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Severe storms moving through central Virginia prompted several Tornado Warnings on Friday evening.

In the Beaverdam area, the National Weather Service said law enforcement reported seeing a tornado. Several NBC12 viewers sent videos of what appears to be a possible tornado in that area. The NWS would still need to confirm if a tornado did touch down.

Other areas around the region saw heavy rain, gusty winds and some severe thunderstorms.

