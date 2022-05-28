Richmond Native K’Von Wallace comes home to host football day camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Clemson Tiger and Philadelphia Eagles safety K’Von Wallace is coming home to host an inaugural football camp in his hometown of Richmond.

“I can’t believe I actually get to have my own camp,” Wallace said. “As a boy growing up, I always wanted to be someone that kids could look up to. God is amazing. I’m honored that I get this opportunity to teach the youth in my community and to leave a lasting impact for years to come.”

The camp, currently at capacity, is free and open to boys and girls ages 6-16 on Saturday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Highland Springs High School on 200 S. Airport Dr.

A waitlist is available, but one more person can win a spot in the camp by following Christie’s Philanthropy and Strategy Group and Wallace on Instagram for the chance to participate.

A winner will be selected the week of the camp. To be placed on the waitlist, email info@christiephilanthropy.com.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.