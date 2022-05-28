Richmond National Battlefield Park commemorates Battle of Cold Harbor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond National Battlefield Park is hosting its annual weekend event commemorating the Battle of Cold Harbor.

The Battle of Cold Harbor is known as one of the Civil War’s bloodiest fights. The event this year features living history demonstrations, activities for children, a Saturday evening tour of the battlefield and a presentation by historian Gordon Rhea.

“The Battle of Cold Harbor remains synonymous with sacrifice, as thousands of soldiers lost their lives in a short period of time,” said Doyle Sapp, Superintendent of Richmond National Battlefield Park and Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site. “I invite the public to join us in commemorating the lives lost and the legacy of a war that shaped the course of democracy and freedom in our nation.”

On Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., living history demonstrations will highlight the lives of Civil War soldiers and the artillery used by Union and Confederate forces.

A candlelight battlefield tour will happen later in the evening. The tour is free, but tickets will be required. They can be reserved here.

On Sunday, June 5, park rangers will have guided tours of the Cold Harbor battlefield at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., including the fight on June 3, 1864, and how this battle became Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s greatest regret. At 3 p.m., historian Gordon Rhea will discuss Grant’s and Lee’s strategies at Cold Harbor.

The weekend’s events will be held at the Cold Harbor Battlefield Visitor Center, 5515 Anderson Wright Drive in Mechanicsville, free of charge.

For a complete list of the weekend’s events, click here and for updates, keep up on the Richmond National Park Service’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.