Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond National Battlefield Park commemorates Battle of Cold Harbor

The event this year features living history demonstrations, activities for children, a Saturday...
The event this year features living history demonstrations, activities for children, a Saturday evening tour of the battlefield and a presentation by historian Gordon Rhea.(Jeb Inge | Richmond National Battlefield Park)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond National Battlefield Park is hosting its annual weekend event commemorating the Battle of Cold Harbor.

The Battle of Cold Harbor is known as one of the Civil War’s bloodiest fights. The event this year features living history demonstrations, activities for children, a Saturday evening tour of the battlefield and a presentation by historian Gordon Rhea.

“The Battle of Cold Harbor remains synonymous with sacrifice, as thousands of soldiers lost their lives in a short period of time,” said Doyle Sapp, Superintendent of Richmond National Battlefield Park and Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site. “I invite the public to join us in commemorating the lives lost and the legacy of a war that shaped the course of democracy and freedom in our nation.”

On this day: Nearly 50,000 Union troops launch assault at Cold Harbor

On Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., living history demonstrations will highlight the lives of Civil War soldiers and the artillery used by Union and Confederate forces.

A candlelight battlefield tour will happen later in the evening. The tour is free, but tickets will be required. They can be reserved here.

On Sunday, June 5, park rangers will have guided tours of the Cold Harbor battlefield at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., including the fight on June 3, 1864, and how this battle became Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s greatest regret. At 3 p.m., historian Gordon Rhea will discuss Grant’s and Lee’s strategies at Cold Harbor.

The weekend’s events will be held at the Cold Harbor Battlefield Visitor Center, 5515 Anderson Wright Drive in Mechanicsville, free of charge.

For a complete list of the weekend’s events, click here and for updates, keep up on the Richmond National Park Service’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Prince George County Police charged with stealing money from gaming machines.
2 charged with stealing money from gaming machines
The CDC's data tracker shows Richmond and surrounding localities have "high COVID community...
Areas in Richmond region enter high COVID-19 community levels under CDC data tracker
Strong to severe storms possible late tomorrow afternoon/evening
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Severe threat ends
The owners announced they would be making efforts to reopen earlier this month, but no updates...
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen announces it will close indefinitely, owner says
Construction crews hired by Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will start demolishing...
Bulldozers arrive at Creighton Court for demolition

Latest News

Trail leading to the beach at Kiptopeke State Park.
All Virginia State Parks to host events for National Trails Day
Mayo Bridge will be closed to all forms of traffic during its testing which includes motorists,...
Richmond to close multiple roads, Mayo bridge for floodwall testing
Richmond police continue to investigate after a woman was found murdered in a cemetery in...
Police continue to investigate after woman found shot to death in cemetery
RPS superintendent Jason Kamras (Source: NBC12)
Kamras calls for ban on assault rifles: ‘I don’t know how to protect my 22,000 students from them’