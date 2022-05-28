Healthcare Pros
Richmond to close multiple roads, Mayo bridge for floodwall testing

Mayo Bridge will be closed to all forms of traffic during its testing which includes motorists,...
Mayo Bridge will be closed to all forms of traffic during its testing which includes motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.(Tabor Andrew Bain)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities will be performing its annual floodwall testing from Tuesday, May 31, through Monday, June 6.

The testing will occur between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

The street closures will occur as follows:

  • Tuesday, May 31
    • South 12th and E. Byrd Streets, Dock Street from 18th to 21st Streets
  • Wednesday, June 1
    • Brander Street entrance at Wastewater Treatment Plant and Ancarrow’s Boat Ramp
  • Thursday, June 2
    • Goodes Street off Commerce Road will be restricted to one lane at the CSX railroad crossing.
  • Friday, June 3
    • Cary Street and 21st Street
  • Saturday, June 4
    • Mayo Bridge @ Dock Street. The bridge will be closed, and no through traffic will be allowed. Northbound will be open to the island.
  • Sunday, June 5
    • Mayo Bridge @ Dock Street. The bridge will be closed, and no through traffic will be allowed. Southbound will be open to the island.
  • Monday, June 6
    • East Byrd Street between South 12th and Virginia Street

Mayo Bridge will be closed to all forms of traffic during its testing, including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

During the testing, details of adjoining streets, barricades, and signs will be posted.

Richmond’s floodwall gates get tested yearly to ensure they are operable when needed. The gates were tested last in June of last year.

