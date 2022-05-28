Healthcare Pros
Kamras calls for ban on assault rifles: ‘I don’t know how to protect my 22,000 students from them’

RPS superintendent Jason Kamras (Source: NBC12)
RPS superintendent Jason Kamras (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras made a passionate plea to ban assault rifles.

His tweeted plea comes after 19 students and two teachers were gunned down with one at a Texas elementary school.

Kamras tweeted in part, “I probably shouldn’t say this, but I don’t know how to protect my 22,000 students from them. They scare the hell out of me. I’m begging you.”

Officials said the shooter used an AR-15-style rifle in the mass shooting.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

