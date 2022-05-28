Kamras calls for ban on assault rifles: ‘I don’t know how to protect my 22,000 students from them’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras made a passionate plea to ban assault rifles.

His tweeted plea comes after 19 students and two teachers were gunned down with one at a Texas elementary school.

Kamras tweeted in part, “I probably shouldn’t say this, but I don’t know how to protect my 22,000 students from them. They scare the hell out of me. I’m begging you.”

No clever zingers here to enrage the opposition. Just a simple, gut-wrenching request made with humility: please ban assault rifles. I probably shouldn’t say this, but I don’t know how to protect my 22,000 students from them. They scare the hell out of me. I’m begging you. — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) May 27, 2022

Officials said the shooter used an AR-15-style rifle in the mass shooting.

