Forecast: Beautiful, quiet weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We will be treated to beautiful weather for the holiday weekend..

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs around 90.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

