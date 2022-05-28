Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Beautiful, quiet weekend ahead

Temperatures climb into the 90s for the workweek
By Sophia Armata
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We will be treated to beautiful weather for the holiday weekend..

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs around 90.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

