Forecast: Beautiful, quiet weekend ahead
Temperatures climb into the 90s for the workweek
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We will be treated to beautiful weather for the holiday weekend..
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs around 90.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Friday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
