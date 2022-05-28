Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

EF-0 tornado confirmed in Louisa/Hanover county

The tornado had maximum winds of 85 mph
A tornado was confirmed to have struck eastern Louisa county to Hanover county.
A tornado was confirmed to have struck eastern Louisa county to Hanover county.(WWBT)
By Nick Russo
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a stormy Friday evening across central Virginia, and at least one tornado was confirmed after a storm damage survey conducted by the National Weather Service on Saturday.

An EF-0 tornado was confirmed to have traveled from eastern Louisa county to western Hanover county south of Beaverdam.

It’s estimated the tornado had maximum winds of 85 mph. It traveled 10 miles from 6:22 to 6:47pm, but the path was discontinuous (the tornado lifted several times on its path and was not on the ground for this entire time).

The tornado destroyed a chicken coop and knocked down multiple trees, including a tree that fell onto a house in western Hanover county on Pleasant Mill road.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Prince George County Police charged with stealing money from gaming machines.
2 charged with stealing money from gaming machines
The CDC's data tracker shows Richmond and surrounding localities have "high COVID community...
Areas in Richmond region enter high COVID-19 community levels under CDC data tracker
Strong to severe storms possible late tomorrow afternoon/evening
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Severe threat ends
The owners announced they would be making efforts to reopen earlier this month, but no updates...
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen announces it will close indefinitely, owner says
Construction crews hired by Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will start demolishing...
Bulldozers arrive at Creighton Court for demolition

Latest News

Forecast: Turning warmer for the rest of the holiday weekend
Strong to severe storms possible late tomorrow afternoon/evening
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Severe threat ends
Forecast: Storm threat ends Friday night
"bob" on Twitter sent video of a possible tornado in Beaverdam.
Severe storms prompt thunderstorm, tornado warnings in central Va. Friday evening