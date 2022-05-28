EF-0 tornado confirmed in Louisa/Hanover county

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a stormy Friday evening across central Virginia, and at least one tornado was confirmed after a storm damage survey conducted by the National Weather Service on Saturday.

An EF-0 tornado was confirmed to have traveled from eastern Louisa county to western Hanover county south of Beaverdam.

It’s estimated the tornado had maximum winds of 85 mph. It traveled 10 miles from 6:22 to 6:47pm, but the path was discontinuous (the tornado lifted several times on its path and was not on the ground for this entire time).

The tornado destroyed a chicken coop and knocked down multiple trees, including a tree that fell onto a house in western Hanover county on Pleasant Mill road.

