Central Va. residents clean up after tornado

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Louisa County on Friday night before making its way to Western Hanover in the Montpelier and Beaverdam area. It packed winds of 85 miles per hour.

Many homeowners spent their Saturday cleaning up the damage from fallen trees and debris that blew onto their property from their neighbor’s yards. Some even had to talk with contractors to ensure their homes were still safe to stay in.

Montpelier resident Kaitlin Askew said the high winds impacted her home. One minute she was taking a peaceful walk with her friend, and the next, she was running for her life.

“So we all went inside, and right when we got inside, we got in my room, which is the room in the back and I looked out the window and I was like, dude Shauna look at the trees, look how bad they’re blowing,” Askew explained.

Her home is now covered in debris.

Askew recalled, “And then my mom she looked out the window, and she’s like Katelyn it’s a tornado because she saw like the funnel over there on the side.”

Plenty of other houses around Montpelier and Beaverdam looked the same, with uprooted trees and branches scattered across yards. Over on the eastern side of Hanover County, it was a different story. Berry farmers at Blue Eden say their crops were still in perfect picking condition for customers on Saturday.

“The strawberries we’ve had the best crop we’ve probably had so far since we’ve been growing strawberries and the blueberries are always resistant to the cold and the frost,” said Richard Hollins, Co-Owner of Blue Eden Farm.

Although Blue Eden has had luck with their crops this year, some farmers are struggling due to unpredictable weather in Virginia. The National Agriculture Statistics Service reports excessive rain has caused some problems, with Central Virginia getting nearly 2 inches of rain in May. And the rising and falling temperatures aren’t helping either.

“I hear so and so lost their crop of blah blah and you know that hasn’t happened with us, so I don’t know if it’s luck of the variety,” Shelley Hollins, Co-Owner of Blue Eden Farm, said.

Blue Eden says that its picking season is on target compared to years past.

