All Virginia State Parks to host events for National Trails Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With National Trails Day on Saturday, June 4, Virginia State Parks want everyone to know how they can enjoy their local state park recreations.

“Getting families together for an opportunity to bond and build stronger outdoor skills is really important and National Trails Day focuses on that connection while educating park visitors about the wide variety of services the trail systems offer,” Virginia State Parks Director Dr. Melissa Baker said.

According to the Department of Conservation and Recreation, trails provide access to waterways for canoeing and paddle trips, birdwatching opportunities, learning land navigation, and hiking and biking. Events are held at all 41 Virginia State Parks to promote awareness and encourage people to discover their local trails.

Twin Lakes trail post with scenic trails in background. (Department of Conservation and Recreation)

National Trails Day is also an opportunity to thank the volunteers, land agencies, trail developers, park employees and rangers for their help in developing and maintaining trails.

Here are some of the following events to be hosted all around several state parks:

Trails clean up at Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield

Hike to the falls at Clinch River State Park in Saint Paul

Forestry trail hike at Chippokes State Park in Surry County

“Hike” a water trail at Widewater State Park in Stafford

Volunteer for litter patrol at Bear Creek Lake State Park in Cumberland

Tunnel and cave tours at Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield

Hoover Mountain Bike Trail Maintenance at New River Trail State Park in Allisonia

Trail debris clean up at Staunton River State Park in Scottsburg

“Virginia State Parks offer a range of programs to educate and connect with the local community that showcases the state’s scenic trails,” Sailor’s Creek Battlefield State Park Manager David Gunnells said. “We are offering guests an opportunity to give back to the park and help clean up the trails with a Park Ranger on June 4. National Trails Day is a perfect way to combine enjoying the outdoors while cleaning up the trails you love.”

Click here to check out any events at your local park.

