Virginia reports nearly 14,000 COVID-19 cases this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New COVID-19 cases dropped just a bit in the past week, but the positivity rate continues to rise.

From May 23-27, the Virginia Department of Health reported 13,905 COVID-19 cases. In the week prior, there were more than 16,000 cases. VDH says the positivity rate on PCR tests is now 17.6%, which is an increase from 15.6% last week.

The current 7-day average of new daily cases is 3,217.

Additional 7-day averages in Central Virginia are:

Chesterfield County: 154.3

Hanover County: 30.7

Henrico County: 135.1

Petersburg: 4.1

Richmond: 86.1

You can find additional cases by locality here. Virginia does not report cases on the weekends.

As of May 27, there are 523 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 429 last week. Of those, 68 are in the ICU, an increase of three from the previous week.

The 7-day average of new deaths in Virginia stands at five.

VDH recently make numerous changes to several dashboards and no longer reports:

