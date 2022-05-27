Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia reports nearly 14,000 COVID-19 cases this week

Positivity rate on PCR tests is 17.6%
VDH says the positivity rate on PCR tests is now 17.6%.
VDH says the positivity rate on PCR tests is now 17.6%.(WMC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New COVID-19 cases dropped just a bit in the past week, but the positivity rate continues to rise.

From May 23-27, the Virginia Department of Health reported 13,905 COVID-19 cases. In the week prior, there were more than 16,000 cases. VDH says the positivity rate on PCR tests is now 17.6%, which is an increase from 15.6% last week.

The current 7-day average of new daily cases is 3,217.

Additional 7-day averages in Central Virginia are:

  • Chesterfield County: 154.3
  • Hanover County: 30.7
  • Henrico County: 135.1
  • Petersburg: 4.1
  • Richmond: 86.1

You can find additional cases by locality here. Virginia does not report cases on the weekends.

As of May 27, there are 523 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 429 last week. Of those, 68 are in the ICU, an increase of three from the previous week.

The 7-day average of new deaths in Virginia stands at five.

VDH recently make numerous changes to several dashboards and no longer reports:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Eastern State Hospital in James City County is one of Virginia’s eight publicly run mental...
Virginia official says staffers are leaving mental health facilities to work at Chick-fil-A
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Dr. Danks Vape, Tobacco and Hookah at 4407 W....
Chesterfield Police search for suspect who assaulted employee during store robbery
Strong to severe storms possible late tomorrow afternoon/evening
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Isolated storm this evening
Monkeypox
Virginia Department of Health confirms first presumed case of Monkeypox
Prince George County Police charged with stealing money from gaming machines.
2 charged with stealing money from gaming machines

Latest News

Monkeypox
Virginia Department of Health confirms first presumed case of Monkeypox
- As families across the country wait for the official approval of the COVID vaccine...
Henrico research company launches COVID vaccine trial for 6-month to 11-year-olds
Participants in the study could receive either an mRNA vaccine like the ones offered by Pfizer...
Henrico research company launches COVID vaccine trial for 6-month to 11-year-olds
Local stroke survivor, Skylar Hudgins, shares her story.
Richmond stroke survivor shares her story