Vigil held for 17-year-old shot, killed

The vigil was held Thursday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - There was an outpouring of support for the family of a Henrico teen who was shot and killed just weeks before she was set to graduate.

Diamond Brown-Mosby was a star basketball player at Henrico High School, and her uncle says she wanted to play in college.

The 17-year-old lost her life last Thursday in a shooting near the Glennwood Farms community.

Henrico Police Chief Eric English also vowed to bring closure to the family but says that’s not enough.

“We continue to see the same thing over...we gotta get it right,” English said.

Police later arrested a teen for her murder.

