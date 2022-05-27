Richmond SPCA waives dog adoption fees May 31 through June 2

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA will waive adoption fees from May 31 through June 2 to help dogs find their forever homes so the organization can help more pups in need.

The Richmond SPCA has partnerships with municipal shelters around the region to transfer animals in need of care, and many of those municipal shelters are struggling with space and staffing.

To help dogs currently at the Richmond SPCA find their forever homes, the adoption fees will be waived for dogs 6 months and older.

Check out all of the dogs searching for their new home HERE.

