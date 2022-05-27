Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond SPCA waives dog adoption fees May 31 through June 2

To help dogs currently at the Richmond SPCA find their forever homes, the adoption fees will be...
To help dogs currently at the Richmond SPCA find their forever homes, the adoption fees will be waived for dogs 6 months and older.(Richmond SPCA Website)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA will waive adoption fees from May 31 through June 2 to help dogs find their forever homes so the organization can help more pups in need.

The Richmond SPCA has partnerships with municipal shelters around the region to transfer animals in need of care, and many of those municipal shelters are struggling with space and staffing.

To help dogs currently at the Richmond SPCA find their forever homes, the adoption fees will be waived for dogs 6 months and older.

Check out all of the dogs searching for their new home HERE.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Eastern State Hospital in James City County is one of Virginia’s eight publicly run mental...
Virginia official says staffers are leaving mental health facilities to work at Chick-fil-A
Strong to severe storms possible late tomorrow afternoon/evening
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Isolated storm this evening
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Dr. Danks Vape, Tobacco and Hookah at 4407 W....
Chesterfield Police search for suspect who assaulted employee during store robbery
Prince George County Police charged with stealing money from gaming machines.
2 charged with stealing money from gaming machines
Monkeypox
Virginia Department of Health confirms first case of Monkeypox

Latest News

Richmond Flying Squirrels
Flying Squirrels offers free tickets for veterans, military this weekend
The 20-acre waterpark in Doswell has nearly 30 water slides, splash pads, a wave pool, and a...
Kings Dominion’s Soak City set to open Saturday
The owners announced they would be making efforts to reopen earlier this month, but no updates...
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen announces it will close indefinitely, owner says
We are only two weeks away from the big giveaway day for our St. Jude Dream Home, and we have a...
Here’s a sneak peek inside the St. Jude Dream Home