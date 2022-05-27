Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police search for man suspected of vandalizing Freedom Monument

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.(Capitol Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Police are searching for the man suspected of vandalizing the Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Brown’s Island.

According to security footage, the monument was damaged shortly after 4 p.m. on May 13.

Police said he spent several minutes in the area and, at one point, angrily confronted two women who stopped to look at the monument.

“After the women hurriedly left the area, he can be seen on camera pulling on various parts of the monument’s large bronze figures, and at one point, he swings from a bar and chains so hard that they are bent and damaged,” a release said.

The monument was dedicated last year to the contributions of African American Virginians in the centuries-long fight for emancipation and freedom.

“We are hoping someone in the community will recognize this individual so we can bring him to justice,” said Capitol Police Chief Col. Anthony S. Pike.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 786-2568 and ask for the investigator on duty.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Eastern State Hospital in James City County is one of Virginia’s eight publicly run mental...
Virginia official says staffers are leaving mental health facilities to work at Chick-fil-A
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Dr. Danks Vape, Tobacco and Hookah at 4407 W....
Chesterfield Police search for suspect who assaulted employee during store robbery
Strong to severe storms possible late tomorrow afternoon/evening
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Isolated storm this evening
Monkeypox
Virginia Department of Health confirms first presumed case of Monkeypox
Prince George County Police charged with stealing money from gaming machines.
2 charged with stealing money from gaming machines

Latest News

Richmond police continue to investigate after a woman was found murdered in a cemetery in...
Police continue to investigate after woman found shot to death in cemetery
VDH says the positivity rate on PCR tests is now 17.6%.
Virginia reports nearly 14,000 COVID-19 cases this week
A 15-year-old girl from James City County has been found safe, state police said.
Missing James City County teen found safe
The 20-acre waterpark in Doswell has nearly 30 water slides, splash pads, a wave pool, and a...
Kings Dominion’s Soak City set to open Saturday