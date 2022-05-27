Police search for man suspected of vandalizing Freedom Monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Police are searching for the man suspected of vandalizing the Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Brown’s Island.

According to security footage, the monument was damaged shortly after 4 p.m. on May 13.

Police said he spent several minutes in the area and, at one point, angrily confronted two women who stopped to look at the monument.

“After the women hurriedly left the area, he can be seen on camera pulling on various parts of the monument’s large bronze figures, and at one point, he swings from a bar and chains so hard that they are bent and damaged,” a release said.

The monument was dedicated last year to the contributions of African American Virginians in the centuries-long fight for emancipation and freedom.

“We are hoping someone in the community will recognize this individual so we can bring him to justice,” said Capitol Police Chief Col. Anthony S. Pike.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 786-2568 and ask for the investigator on duty.

