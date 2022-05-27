Healthcare Pros
Police search for man believed to have stolen catalytic converter from VCU mail truck

Police are searching for the man they believe stole the catalytic converter from a VCU mail...
Police are searching for the man they believe stole the catalytic converter from a VCU mail truck.(VCU Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the man they believe stole the catalytic converter from a VCU mail truck.

VCU Police took the report on May 23 but believe it was stolen on May 21.

The truck was parked off-campus in an alley on Ownby Lane.

Detectives looked at security footage, which they said showed a 2002-2009 silver/beige Chevy Trailblazer pulling into the alley shortly before 8:30 a.m. on May 21.

“The driver got out of the truck, disappeared from the camera’s view, then returned to the truck while carrying multiple catalytic converters,” a release said.

The man then drove away.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 828-1196.

