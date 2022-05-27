Police continue to investigate after woman found shot to death in cemetery

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police continue to investigate after a woman was found murdered in a cemetery in February.

Police were called around 11:42 a.m. on Valentine’s Day to Mount Calvary Cemetery along South Randolph Street.

At the scene, officers found Rachel Scott, 42, of Beaverdam, inside a mausoleum with a gunshot wound.

She died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

