News to Know for May 27: Upper Magnolia Green approved; Monkeypox in VA; Strong afternoon storms likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Memorial Day is next Monday, and the holiday weekend is shaping up to be a busy one for travelers. We are on your side with how you can make sure your travels go by smoothly.

Millions Expected To Travel

AAA predicts more than 39 million Americans will be hitting the road this year despite the record-breaking gas prices.

The average price of gas has climbed above $4.00 a gallon in every state for the first time ever.

AAA says one way to save money is for travelers to plan road trips by searching for the best gas prices along their routes.

While on the go, you will certainly see a lot more police on the roads this holiday weekend. They want to make sure you are buckled up.

A AAA survey found Virginia ranks below average when it comes to seat belt use, and it’s a decision that contributed to 3-hundred deaths on Virginia roads last year.

Upper Magnolia Green Approved

Chesterfield County leaders approve the rezoning cases for Upper Magnolia Green.

During an hours-long meeting, they unanimously voted for the eastern rezoning. That will transform hundreds of acres into a residential area.

Meanwhile, the western rezoning was approved on a 3-2 vote.

Residents had voiced their concerns over increased traffic and the impact on roads, and how the watershed would be affected - especially in the western zone.

That area is home to wetlands and tributaries that feed into the Swift Creek Reservoir-- one of the county’s primary drinking water supplies.

“Also the site is located along with the Swift Creek Water Shed and the Appomattox River Water Shed so we worry about how this could impact drinking water, how the development could impact nearby wells,” Victoria Sagstetter, who’s opposed to the project said.

Those speaking in favor of the rezoning say it would be an economic boost for the county - bringing in jobs.

The county also hopes by making Upper Magnolia a major technology and employment center - Chesterfield will gain more state and federal dollars for the road expansions.

Monkeypox in VA

A health alert out of northern Virginia - where the first presumed case of Monkeypox in the state has been detected.

VDH says the patient is a woman who recently traveled to Africa.

They say she was not contagious during travel - and is isolated at home.

She does not pose a risk to the public.

This makes Virginia one of seven states to report a case of Monkeypox.

For more information on monkeypox, click here.

Missing James City Teen

Virginia State Police are asking for help getting a missing teen home safely.

15-year-old Lily Wrae Hubbard was last seen Tuesday at a family member’s house in James City County.

Now, police believe she’s in the City of Richmond or nearby.

She’s 5′2 and has a wine-colored birthmark on her right cheek.

If you see her - contact James City County Police.

Strong To Severe Afternoon Storms Possible

Today is a First Alert Weather Day because of the risk of strong to severe storms this afternoon.

Rain could be heavy at times so bring your umbrella and jacket with you as you head out the door.

Lows will be in the mid-60s and highs in the upper-70s.

