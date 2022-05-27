Healthcare Pros
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen announces it will close indefinitely, owner says

By Joi Bass
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A popular doughnut food truck has bad news for doughnut fans in Greater Richmond.

Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen, which is based out of Dinwiddie, has announced it is closing “indefinitely.”

It is with deep regret that we need to inform you, our dear customers, that some things happened this past weekend that...

Posted by Mrs Yoder's Kitchen on Friday, May 27, 2022

It is with deep regret that we need to inform you, our dear customers, that some things happened this past weekend that were out of our control, and with us going out of the country we don’t have time to resolve them and be able to reopen and make donuts,” the owner said.

The owners announced they would be making efforts to reopen earlier this month, but no updates were provided.

You’ll remember back in March, Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen closed indefinitely - as the owners are going to Nicaragua to lead a mission group.

The Yoder family moved to Dinwiddie County in 2011 to start a new outreach of their parent church in Madison County. The donut business was started as a way of providing an income for themselves, and also providing work to the youth of the church.

