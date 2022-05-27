Kings Dominion’s Soak City set to open Saturday

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for something to help you stay cool this weekend - Soak City at Kings Dominion opens Saturday!

The 20-acre waterpark in Doswell has nearly 30 water slides, splash pads, a wave pool, and a lazy river.

You can also check out coconut shores - which kings dominion just reopened last year.

Reservations are required.

