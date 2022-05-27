Kings Dominion’s Soak City set to open Saturday
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for something to help you stay cool this weekend - Soak City at Kings Dominion opens Saturday!
The 20-acre waterpark in Doswell has nearly 30 water slides, splash pads, a wave pool, and a lazy river.
You can also check out coconut shores - which kings dominion just reopened last year.
Reservations are required.
