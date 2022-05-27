Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Kings Dominion’s Soak City set to open Saturday

The 20-acre waterpark in Doswell has nearly 30 water slides, splash pads, a wave pool, and a...
The 20-acre waterpark in Doswell has nearly 30 water slides, splash pads, a wave pool, and a lazy river.(busch gardens)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for something to help you stay cool this weekend - Soak City at Kings Dominion opens Saturday!

The 20-acre waterpark in Doswell has nearly 30 water slides, splash pads, a wave pool, and a lazy river.

You can also check out coconut shores - which kings dominion just reopened last year.

Reservations are required.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Eastern State Hospital in James City County is one of Virginia’s eight publicly run mental...
Virginia official says staffers are leaving mental health facilities to work at Chick-fil-A
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Dr. Danks Vape, Tobacco and Hookah at 4407 W....
Chesterfield Police search for suspect who assaulted employee during store robbery
Strong to severe storms possible late tomorrow afternoon/evening
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Midday storms move out, tornado threat drops
Monkeypox
Virginia Department of Health confirms first presumed case of Monkeypox
Prince George County Police charged with stealing money from gaming machines.
2 charged with stealing money from gaming machines

Latest News

The owners announced they would be making efforts to reopen earlier this month, but no updates...
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen announces it will close indefinitely, owner says
We are only two weeks away from the big giveaway day for our St. Jude Dream Home, and we have a...
Here’s a sneak peek inside the St. Jude Dream Home
The 2022 Friday Cheers concert series lineup has been announced.
Friday Cheers postponed due to potential severe weather
Upper Mattaponi Annual Pow Wow begins this weekend
Upper Mattaponi Annual Pow Wow