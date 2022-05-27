Healthcare Pros
Inventory overload: Target, Walmart and Best Buy to start offering deeper discounts

Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.
Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.(nomadsoulphotos via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - Consumers in the U.S. might be finally able to catch a break when it comes to some big-ticket items.

Major retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, report a high inventory of products like TVs, furniture and clothing.

The companies said they need to make space for some new items. So, that means they’ll be marking down prices to boost sales.

This announcement is a big change from last year when discounts on large products were rare due to a low supply with slowdowns at ports and production bottlenecks.

