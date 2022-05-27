High gas prices hit mobile food and bar truck owners hard

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - High gas prices continue to affect nearly every aspect of daily life, and that pain at the pump can be clearly felt when visiting mobile food or bar trucks.

“It’s just crazy,” said Mitchell Trak, with Richmond Food Truck Association. “Food costs are higher even our bar costs are higher - liquor wine beer is hard to get and it’s just causing this trickle-down effect.”

Countless businesses have been forced to make adjustments, or tighten their wallets in response to the growing prices. Trak, who is also the owner of Grapevine, said they have made needed changes as well, but it can be even harder for other businesses.

“We talk with other owners, and we are all saying the same thing,” said Trak. “Local businesses are the first to go when times get tough and with gas the way it is, we are already starting in a hole.”

Some have had to increase the prices of their food to keep up, others have worked to order essential items in bulk with other owners to reduce the costs.

Either way, it’s a difficult position with many facing hard choices to make in order to keep themselves in business.

“If we have an event out in the mountains then it can costs easily two-hundred dollars upfront to go there and back,” said Sean Gamache, Mobile Bar Manager for the Grapevine.

Gas prices are only expected to go up as the summer months go on. Richmond’s average sits at $4.43 per gallon, which is almost double the price drivers were paying this time a year ago.

