Hanover leaders approve new Montpelier Library and Recreation Center

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A new 20,000-square-foot facility will soon be coming to Hanover residents in the town of Montpelier.

The Board of Supervisors voted to approve a conditional use permit for the Montpelier Recreation Center and Library Project.

The plan will include a library, study rooms, classrooms, a conference room, and a full-size gym. The project will also include a new ballfield with outdoor restrooms at Wickham Field.

“We truly believe that this is going to make Montpelier a true village center,” Board of Supervisors member Susan P. Dibble from the South Anna District said.

The Board of Supervisors also approved a special exception permit which would allow for lights on the ballfield.

After a bid is awarded, the county says construction could take around 18 months to complete.

