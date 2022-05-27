Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Hanover leaders approve new Montpelier Library and Recreation Center

After a bid is awarded the project is expected to take 18 months to complete.
After a bid is awarded the project is expected to take 18 months to complete.(Hanover County)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A new 20,000-square-foot facility will soon be coming to Hanover residents in the town of Montpelier.

The Board of Supervisors voted to approve a conditional use permit for the Montpelier Recreation Center and Library Project.

The plan will include a library, study rooms, classrooms, a conference room, and a full-size gym. The project will also include a new ballfield with outdoor restrooms at Wickham Field.

“We truly believe that this is going to make Montpelier a true village center,” Board of Supervisors member Susan P. Dibble from the South Anna District said.

The Board of Supervisors also approved a special exception permit which would allow for lights on the ballfield.

After a bid is awarded, the county says construction could take around 18 months to complete.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Eastern State Hospital in James City County is one of Virginia’s eight publicly run mental...
Virginia official says staffers are leaving mental health facilities to work at Chick-fil-A
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Dr. Danks Vape, Tobacco and Hookah at 4407 W....
Chesterfield Police search for suspect who assaulted employee during store robbery
Strong to severe storms possible late tomorrow afternoon/evening
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Midday storms move out, tornado threat drops
Monkeypox
Virginia Department of Health confirms first presumed case of Monkeypox
Prince George County Police charged with stealing money from gaming machines.
2 charged with stealing money from gaming machines

Latest News

Blacksburg Murder Trial Day 3 Underway
Blacksburg Murder Trial Day 3 Underway
Countless businesses have been forced to make adjustments, or tighten their wallets in response...
High gas prices hit mobile food and bar truck owners hard
Isimemen David Etuteon the witness stand in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg...
Closing arguments expected in alleged sex-related Blacksburg killing
The owners announced they would be making efforts to reopen earlier this month, but no updates...
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen announces it will close indefinitely, owner says