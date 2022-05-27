Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible today

After this First Alert Weather Day, a quiet pattern settles in
By Sophia Armata
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re closely watching the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Much nicer weather arrives just in time of the holiday weekend!

Friday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible in the morning. Midday and early afternoon storms likely as a cold front passes. Strong to severe storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, high in upper 70s. Rain could be heavy with 1-2″ rain totals possible. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. A stray shower possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance for a few showers. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

