Forecast: Strong to severe storms likely today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re closely watching the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Much nicer weather arrives just in time of the holiday weekend!

Tornado watch in for Central VA effect until 2pm.

Friday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy & humid. Midday and early afternoon storms likely as a cold front passes. Peak severe threat 11am-1pm in RVA. Strong to severe storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 70s. Rain could be heavy with 1-2″ rain totals possible. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance for a few showers. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

