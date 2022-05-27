Flying Squirrels offers free tickets for veterans, military this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels is offering free tickets to veterans, active-duty military, guard members and reserve members this weekend.

Military members and veterans can show their IDs at the box office to get two free general admission tickets for the team’s games Saturday and Sunday.

The tickets are not available online and must be picked up in person.

“As we enter Memorial Day weekend, we want to take a moment to reflect and remember those who have given their lives in service to our country,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We also want to celebrate our Veterans and active duty military at The Diamond as a small ‘thank you’ for all they do and have done.”

On Saturday, the first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. with fireworks following the game. The first pitch on Sunday will be at 1:35 p.m., and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under will get a Patriotic Youth Bucket Hat.

