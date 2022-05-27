Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Flying Squirrels offers free tickets for veterans, military this weekend

Richmond Flying Squirrels
Richmond Flying Squirrels
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels is offering free tickets to veterans, active-duty military, guard members and reserve members this weekend.

Military members and veterans can show their IDs at the box office to get two free general admission tickets for the team’s games Saturday and Sunday.

The tickets are not available online and must be picked up in person.

“As we enter Memorial Day weekend, we want to take a moment to reflect and remember those who have given their lives in service to our country,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We also want to celebrate our Veterans and active duty military at The Diamond as a small ‘thank you’ for all they do and have done.”

On Saturday, the first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. with fireworks following the game. The first pitch on Sunday will be at 1:35 p.m., and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under will get a Patriotic Youth Bucket Hat.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Eastern State Hospital in James City County is one of Virginia’s eight publicly run mental...
Virginia official says staffers are leaving mental health facilities to work at Chick-fil-A
Strong to severe storms possible late tomorrow afternoon/evening
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Isolated storm this evening
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Dr. Danks Vape, Tobacco and Hookah at 4407 W....
Chesterfield Police search for suspect who assaulted employee during store robbery
Prince George County Police charged with stealing money from gaming machines.
2 charged with stealing money from gaming machines
Monkeypox
Virginia Department of Health confirms first case of Monkeypox

Latest News

To help dogs currently at the Richmond SPCA find their forever homes, the adoption fees will be...
Richmond SPCA waives dog adoption fees May 31 through June 2
The 20-acre waterpark in Doswell has nearly 30 water slides, splash pads, a wave pool, and a...
Kings Dominion’s Soak City set to open Saturday
The owners announced they would be making efforts to reopen earlier this month, but no updates...
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen announces it will close indefinitely, owner says
We are only two weeks away from the big giveaway day for our St. Jude Dream Home, and we have a...
Here’s a sneak peek inside the St. Jude Dream Home