First Alert Weather Day Friday: Afternoon storms could produce damaging wind and hail
Some storms could produce 1-2″ rain
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re expecting temperatures in the upper 70s today with moderate to high humidity. This will be ahead of a cold front moving through during the afternoon.
There will likely be enough instability to help some storms turn “severe.” This will likely be a quick-hitting system but some areas could get rain for 1-2 hours as the front passes.
A tornado watch is now in effect for all of Central VA and most counties along I-81. There could be severe storms anytime from 11am to 8pm Friday.
Here’s the SPC map for Friday:
This SLIGHT risk doesn’t mean an outbreak of severe storms is likely. In fact, if you read the SPC’s definitions, It just means “scattered severe storms are possible.”
Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main threats, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.
There will also be a flash flood threat because the ground is already saturated and too much water in a short amount of time could lead to poor drainage and street flooding.
Please have a way to get warnings (we recommend the NBC12 Weather App) on Friday.
