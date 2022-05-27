Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Endangered 15-year-old girl believed to be in Richmond area

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-566-0112.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-566-0112.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A missing and endangered teenager is believed to be in the Richmond area.

Virginia State Police issued an alert on behalf of the James City County Police Department, which is searching for 15-year-old Lily Wrae Hubbard.

She was last seen on May 24 around 5:30 a.m. at her grandmother’s home along Arlington Island Road in James City County.

Police said she may be wearing tan/grey joggers, a black t-shirt and a hooded sweatshirt.

Hubbard has a wine-colored birthmark on her right cheek.

Police believe she may be in the Richmond area, and that she is no longer in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-566-0112.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Eastern State Hospital in James City County is one of Virginia’s eight publicly run mental...
Virginia official says staffers are leaving mental health facilities to work at Chick-fil-A
Richmond police have charged a teacher with aggravated sexual battery and child pornography.
Richmond teacher faces sexual battery, child pornography charges
Extra law enforcement officers were at Richmond area schools on May 25.
Increased police presence at Central Va. schools; Youngkin orders school security review
Police lights
Virginia high school student fatally stabbed in massive fight
Henrico Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead early Wednesday...
Homicide investigation underway in Henrico after man found dead in vehicle

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day for severe storm potential Friday
First Alert Weather Day for severe storm potential Friday
Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
Charlottesville mother returns home after fighting for her life
Chesterfield leaders are setting their eyes on a rezoning plan for Upper Magnolia Green, but...
Upper Magnolia Green rezoning cases head to Chesterfield leaders for vote
Church Hill neighbors call 12 On Your Side after waking up to find their car windows smashed....
‘Someone is really out here shattering windows': Church Hill neighbors wake up to 20 cars vandalized