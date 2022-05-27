Endangered 15-year-old girl believed to be in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A missing and endangered teenager is believed to be in the Richmond area.

Virginia State Police issued an alert on behalf of the James City County Police Department, which is searching for 15-year-old Lily Wrae Hubbard.

She was last seen on May 24 around 5:30 a.m. at her grandmother’s home along Arlington Island Road in James City County.

Police said she may be wearing tan/grey joggers, a black t-shirt and a hooded sweatshirt.

Hubbard has a wine-colored birthmark on her right cheek.

Police believe she may be in the Richmond area, and that she is no longer in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-566-0112.

