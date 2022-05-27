Emergency crews detail response to Bedford County storm damage

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday morning, storms tore through the Goode area of Bedford County, leaving uprooted trees and structure damage in their wake.

Emergency crews bolted to the area near Bethany United Methodist Church, discovering over a dozen impacted homes upon arrival. Three of those buildings were destroyed.

Immediately their attention turned to the residents of the area.

“Crews just immediately started that rescue mode, which is what they’re trained to do, and they started their worst houses first. The first one they came to, they started there and just went from structure to structure,” said Monty Coleman, Forest Volunteer Fire Department chief.

“We’ve got lots of resources on the ground going out doing those searches. Lots of partnership agencies that are here supporting our efforts and so this is going to be ongoing for some time,” said Abby Johnson, Bedford County Fire and Rescue deputy chief of operations.

According to officials, only a couple minor injuries were reported. No deaths have been reported.

The Friday morning storms are something emergency crews describe as unusual for this area.

“It’s something you see on TV out in the Midwest all the time. You really don’t expect it here in the mountain region,” said Coleman.

But the impacts will last for months.

“There are multiple structures that are catastrophic losses. They are down to the foundation, just surrounded by debris. So they’re complete losses,” said Johnson.

As of Friday evening, many first responders have left the scene. Other crews are still cleaning up and working on power lines.

