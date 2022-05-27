Charlottesville mother returns home after fighting for her life

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville mother is back home, after spending months in the hospital and rehab fighting for her life.

It’s been 257 days since Charlie Anne Xavier has been home, but on Thursday, May 26 she was reunited with her family.

“Her survival is a miracle. I can’t even believe that today is real,” Charlie’s husband, André said. “We’ve been through it phase after phase each one of them taught us a lesson and made us stronger, so I think we are ready for this new chapter,” André said.

On September 10, 2021 she suffered a tragic accident that burned 85 percent of her body. The doctors told her husband she had a three percent chance of survival.

Eight months later, she beat the odds and is back home.

“Nothing is like home and the biggest thing is she will be home with her boys,” André said.

It’s a chance at a new life for Charlie and a new meaning of love for André.

“She’s an inspiration to myself. Her ability to overcome pain, her ability to fight for her life, her ability to have grace when any of us would be angry because of pain is inspiring,” André said. “Her survival is a miracle and I’m grateful to the doctors, grateful to God, her friends, the community. We are forever grateful.”

