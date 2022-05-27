Bedford County neighborhoods damaged in severe weather; shelter set up

WATCH a Bedford County news conference about extensive damage in the Goode area from Friday morning’s storm:

GOODE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shelter has been set up for residents displaced because of damage from severe weather Friday morning in Bedford County.

County officials say about 7:30 a.m. during a tornado warning issued for the area, several residential neighborhoods sustained “catastrophic structural damage” in the Crockett Road area of Goode in Bedford County. County crews say at least 45 buildings are damaged or destroyed, with many trees also down.

Only minor injuries have been reported so far.

First responders are conducting search and rescue operations to make sure every home is searched. Weather service officials say they will wait until Saturday to visit the scene to survey damage, because they don’t want to be in the way of emergency crews.

It will be up to the weather service to determine whether this was a tornado; county officials are so far referring to it as a “significant wind event.” A drone is being used to survey the damage’s footprint.

The temporary shelter has been set up at Bedford County Fire and Rescue’s Goode Station (9261 Forest Road). Any displaced residents in need of help getting to the shelter are asked to call 540-586-7665. The American Red Cross is among the agencies standing by to assist.

Residents are asked to avoid the area. Bethany Church Circle is closed.

