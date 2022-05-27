Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Bedford County neighborhoods damaged in severe weather; shelter set up

Forest/Bedford County Storm Damage-Virginia Memorial Park
Forest/Bedford County Storm Damage-Virginia Memorial Park(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATCH a Bedford County news conference about extensive damage in the Goode area from Friday morning’s storm:

GOODE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shelter has been set up for residents displaced because of damage from severe weather Friday morning in Bedford County.

County officials say about 7:30 a.m. during a tornado warning issued for the area, several residential neighborhoods sustained “catastrophic structural damage” in the Crockett Road area of Goode in Bedford County. County crews say at least 45 buildings are damaged or destroyed, with many trees also down.

Only minor injuries have been reported so far.

First responders are conducting search and rescue operations to make sure every home is searched. Weather service officials say they will wait until Saturday to visit the scene to survey damage, because they don’t want to be in the way of emergency crews.

It will be up to the weather service to determine whether this was a tornado; county officials are so far referring to it as a “significant wind event.” A drone is being used to survey the damage’s footprint.

The temporary shelter has been set up at Bedford County Fire and Rescue’s Goode Station (9261 Forest Road). Any displaced residents in need of help getting to the shelter are asked to call 540-586-7665. The American Red Cross is among the agencies standing by to assist.

Residents are asked to avoid the area. Bethany Church Circle is closed.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern State Hospital in James City County is one of Virginia’s eight publicly run mental...
Virginia official says staffers are leaving mental health facilities to work at Chick-fil-A
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Dr. Danks Vape, Tobacco and Hookah at 4407 W....
Chesterfield Police search for suspect who assaulted employee during store robbery
Strong to severe storms possible late tomorrow afternoon/evening
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Midday storms move out, tornado threat drops
Monkeypox
Virginia Department of Health confirms first presumed case of Monkeypox
Prince George County Police charged with stealing money from gaming machines.
2 charged with stealing money from gaming machines

Latest News

Friday Forecast: Severe Storm Threat Pushing East
Strong to severe storms possible late tomorrow afternoon/evening
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Midday storms move out, tornado threat drops
Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible Friday afternoon
Forecast: Warmer Thursday, watching storm chances Friday
Forecast: Drizzle continues at least through Wednesday