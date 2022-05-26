Healthcare Pros
Virginia high school ups security after 18-year-old student dies in off-campus fight

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WWBT) - A northern Virginia high school is upping security measures after a student was killed in an off-campus fight.

According to NBC4, 18-year-old Luis Hernandez was killed Tuesday after 30 to 50 teenagers got into a fight at a Mcdonald’s.

Now, Alexandria City High is planning to have students learn virtually for the rest of the week.

When they return on Tuesday, they’ll see more security.

NBC4 reports the principal said there will be a staggered dismissal, a refined lunch block, and a tighter class transition process.

The changes will stay in place through the end of the year.

Counselors are also available for all students and staff as they deal with this loss.

