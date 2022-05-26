VCU Police search for suspect who stole car off campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are searching for a suspect who stole a car off campus last week.

On May 20, the owner of a 2009 gray Honda Accord reported their vehicle stolen from the 900 block of West Broad Street.

After reviewing security footage, VCU Police said they saw a person walking in the Broad Street corridor near the intersection of Bowe and Broad Streets before the theft.

Footage also shows a man stealing the car at 12:36 p.m. that same day.

According to police, at the time it was stolen, the vehicle was still running and unlocked with the keys in the ignition.

Police are still working to find the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

