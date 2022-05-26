Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VCU Police search for suspect who stole car off campus

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(VCU Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are searching for a suspect who stole a car off campus last week.

On May 20, the owner of a 2009 gray Honda Accord reported their vehicle stolen from the 900 block of West Broad Street.

After reviewing security footage, VCU Police said they saw a person walking in the Broad Street corridor near the intersection of Bowe and Broad Streets before the theft.

Footage also shows a man stealing the car at 12:36 p.m. that same day.

According to police, at the time it was stolen, the vehicle was still running and unlocked with the keys in the ignition.

Police are still working to find the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond police have charged a teacher with aggravated sexual battery and child pornography.
Richmond teacher faces sexual battery, child pornography charges
Police lights
Virginia high school student fatally stabbed in massive fight
Henrico Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead early Wednesday...
Homicide investigation underway in Henrico after man found dead in vehicle
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Eastern State Hospital in James City County is one of Virginia’s eight publicly run mental...
Virginia official says staffers are leaving mental health facilities to work at Chick-fil-A

Latest News

The AAA forecast predicts more than a million Virginians will travel for the holiday - 90...
AAA hosts ‘Click it or Ticket’ event ahead of Memorial Day holiday
Rooftop solar panels.
Predatory residential solar installers could sow mistrust, advocates fear
Thursday's public meeting is set to start at 6:00 p.m.
Chesterfield leaders expected to vote on Upper Magnolia Green Rezoning Plan Thursday
18-year-old Luis Hernandez was killed Tuesday after 30 to 50 teenagers got into a fight at a...
Virginia high school ups security after 18-year-old student dies in off-campus fight