Thursday Forecast: Clouds hang tough through midday, brightening skies late in the day
First Alert Weather Day Friday with severe storms possible
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One more day with a Cloudy sky, then rain is likely Friday with the potential for strong to severe storms.
Thursday: Cloudy with some patchy morning drizzle. Brightening skies in the afternoon but still mainly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Friday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly Cloudy with showers possible in the morning. Midday and early afternoon storms likely as a cold front passes. Strong to severe storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, high in upper 70s (Rain Chance: 90%) Rain could be heavy with 1-2″ rain totals possible.
Saturday: Partly Sunny. A Stray shower possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s (Rain Chance: 20%)
Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 90s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 90s
