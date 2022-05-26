Thursday Forecast: Clouds hang tough through midday, brightening skies late in the day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One more day with a Cloudy sky, then rain is likely Friday with the potential for strong to severe storms.

Thursday: Cloudy with some patchy morning drizzle. Brightening skies in the afternoon but still mainly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly Cloudy with showers possible in the morning. Midday and early afternoon storms likely as a cold front passes. Strong to severe storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, high in upper 70s (Rain Chance: 90%) Rain could be heavy with 1-2″ rain totals possible.

Saturday: Partly Sunny. A Stray shower possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 90s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 90s

