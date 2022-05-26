Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

South Richmond residents concerned about clogged storm drains

Those living on Richmond’s South Side say they hopeful a Spring storm drain cleaning would help...
Those living on Richmond’s South Side say they hopeful a Spring storm drain cleaning would help alleviate flooding. It’s been unexpectedly delayed until the Summer.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clogged storm drains are easy to find around south Richmond, and that often leads to flooding.

Residents in Swansboro West say a big part of the blame should go to the city’s street cleaning program.

“We don’t get the same street cleaning as they do north of the river. And as a tax-paying citizen, it is disgusting the way our community is looking,” said Rev. Robin Mines, Swansboro West Civic Association President.

Those living on Richmond’s South Side say they hoped a spring storm drain cleaning would help alleviate flooding. It’s been unexpectedly delayed until the Summer.

Meanwhile, leaves and trash are piling up around South Side neighborhoods. All that forgotten debris is also clogging up storm drains. Residents say it’s so bad they question if they’ve been forgotten.

“There is so much of it, and so the street cleaning that needs to be addressed. Why do we have to beg for that when north of the river; when I look at streets over there, they look nothing like this,” said Rev. Mines.

Tim Gardner, who lives near Byrd Park, sent a slew of photos to 12 On Your Side showing leaves turned to sludge. He also sent a lengthy email to the Department of Public Utilities about its leaf program.

It reads in part, “...the current leaf collection program is in my opinion largely ineffective and unpopular. I have yet to talk to any City resident that is satisfied with the current collection program.”

DPU says it does regular maintenance on storm drains all over the city, but Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch points out the department is very under-staffed.

“As folks, you know, pay their property tax, city taxes, people want to see some services that are commiserate to the prices that they’re paying,” said Lynch.

Here’s how you can help. Richmond Residents should report clogged storm drains using the FREE RVA311 app or calling 311.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Eastern State Hospital in James City County is one of Virginia’s eight publicly run mental...
Virginia official says staffers are leaving mental health facilities to work at Chick-fil-A
Richmond police have charged a teacher with aggravated sexual battery and child pornography.
Richmond teacher faces sexual battery, child pornography charges
Extra law enforcement officers were at Richmond area schools on May 25.
Increased police presence at Central Va. schools; Youngkin orders school security review
Police lights
Virginia high school student fatally stabbed in massive fight
Henrico Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead early Wednesday...
Homicide investigation underway in Henrico after man found dead in vehicle

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Chesterfield man pleads guilty to tax fraud
Church Hill neighbors call 12 On Your Side after waking up to find their car windows smashed....
‘Someone is really out here shattering windows:’ Church Hill neighbors wake up to 20 cars vandalized
Petersburg is offering some relief for those who own a home in the city.
Petersburg City Council cuts real estate tax rate
The 2022 Friday Cheers concert series lineup has been announced.
Friday Cheers postponed due to potential severe weather