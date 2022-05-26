Healthcare Pros
Sources: Trump approved of Capitol rioters’ threats against Pence

Former President Donald Trump reacted with approval to the chants by Capitol rioters...
Former President Donald Trump reacted with approval to the chants by Capitol rioters threatening Vice President Mike Pence during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to sources.(Source: CNN/POOL)
By CNN
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump reacted with approval to the chants by Capitol rioters to “hang Mike Pence” during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to sources.

That testimony is said to come from Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

In another statement to the Jan. 6 select committee, the aide said Trump also complained about Pence being taken to a safe area, the sources said.

A spokesperson for the House select committee declined to comment on the aide’s testimony.

A Trump spokesman said the leaks from the committee’s investigation were “fabricated and dishonest.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

