‘Someone is really out here shattering windows:’ Church Hill neighbors wake up to 20 cars vandalized

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Church Hill neighbors call 12 On Your Side after waking up to find their car windows smashed. Most of it was caught on video.

“It’s crazy, someone is really out here at 5 in the morning, shattering windows,” said Tahmad Camp.

Camp says when he went outside to get in his car for work, he saw neighbors assessing damage. His car window wasn’t smashed, but there was blood on his window. It looked like someone attempted to break it but couldn’t.

In a Nest Camera video from a neighbors home, a person can be seen smashing the windows. It appears they were punching each window.

“He didn’t even try to get inside the car, [he was] just going in each car hitting the window,” Camp explained. “Had to be by fist based on seeing the blood splat on my window.”

Camp says neighbors called Richmond Police and were told 20 cars along P and 37th Streets had shattered windows.

“Luckily we live in a society where coverage, full coverage, covers these things, that is still not the point,” said Muhammed Abdul. “The point of the matter is, the emotional or psychological impact where you cannot feel secure, where your car right in front of your house is safe.”

Abdul says his uncles SUV had a window smashed out. He is thankful a neighbor covered it with a plastic bag, but he is frustrated by the situation.

“You see somebody’s property, it is not yours, let it be. You have to earn the respect and trust you would want for yourself,” said Abdul.

In a statement to NBC 12, Richmond Police wrote:

First Precinct is investigating a series of vandalisms where a single suspect apparently walked down P Street and smashed out a significant number of car windows. No larcenies were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. If anyone sees suspicious activity they are asked to call 911.

