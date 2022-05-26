Healthcare Pros
Richmond leaders adopt ordinance to purchase equipment for ambulance authority

Richmond Ambulance Authority
Richmond Ambulance Authority(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond city leaders adopted an ordinance that could potentially help the Richmond Ambulance Authority.

The tentative agreement says the city would purchase up to $3.5 million in ambulances and equipment for the RAA to use.

The goal is for this to bridge the gap between the city’s $4 million subsidy to the agency and the $7.5 million it’s requesting.

There are still details that need to be worked out between the two parties before RAA can start using the ambulances.

