Richmond leaders adopt ordinance to purchase equipment for ambulance authority

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond city leaders adopted an ordinance that could potentially help the Richmond Ambulance Authority.

The tentative agreement says the city would purchase up to $3.5 million in ambulances and equipment for the RAA to use.

The goal is for this to bridge the gap between the city’s $4 million subsidy to the agency and the $7.5 million it’s requesting.

There are still details that need to be worked out between the two parties before RAA can start using the ambulances.

