Petersburg City Council cuts real estate tax rate

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg is offering some relief for those who own a home in the city.

The city council voted to cut the real estate tax rate by eight cents, or around six percent.

That will bring the rate down to $1.27.

Of course, homeowners will still likely pay more in real estate taxes this year because real estate assessments are up 13 percent.

