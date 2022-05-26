News to Know for May 26: Texas school shooting; Upper Magnolia Green; Richmond Ambulance Authority

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today, the nation continues to mourn the loss of 19 children and two teachers murdered at Robb Elementary in Uvalde Texas. Now the small community and the nation are continuing to search for answers.

Tragedy In Texas

Most of the victims were fourth grade students, gunned down in their classroom in Uvalde, Texas. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, FACEBOOK, TWITTER, KABB/WOAI)

Federal investigators join the search for answers after 19 students and two teachers are killed inside a Texas Elementary school.

They now say the gunman barricaded himself inside a fourth-grade classroom before opening fire.

”To say the least, Uvalde has been shaken to its core. {FLASH} All Texans are grieving with the people of Uvalde, and people are rightfully angry,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

Authorities say the 18-year-old gunman posted to Facebook three times in the moments before he walked into that school.

Some lawmakers are now echoing the president’s call for more legislative action on guns.

State & Local Leaders React

For parents who have students in public schools, extra security was a welcomed sign.

In the wake of the tragedy, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he ordered a review of school security measures across the state.

He’s also asking the General Assembly to approve a budget that includes $50 million for more school resource officers.

Lawmakers are expected to return to Richmond on Wednesday to take up that budget.

Local districts like Petersburg, Richmond, and Henrico already say they’ll have an extra police presence for the rest of the school year.

Upper Magnolia Green Rezoning Plan

Proposal for upper Magnolia Green rezoning, residents voice concerns

A controversial vote is on the agenda for Chesterfield leaders. Tonight, they’re set to decide whether or not to rezone Upper Magnolia Green.

The county wants to transform more than 2,000 acres between Hull Street Road and Genito Road. However, some residents are fired up against this plan.

They say it would take away the charm and the quiet that originally drew them to Upper Magnolia Green.

The proposal would divide the land into two sections - the east and west. The west side would become a technology village and provide space for manufacturing, research, and offices.

Whereas the east would become residential, building single-family homes along with schools and more.

County leaders say this would give the area a huge boost - but many residents fear it could come at a cost. Specifically worrying about the technology village with pollution and increased traffic in the residential area.

RAA To Get New Equipment

Staff members from Richmond Ambulance Authority will get mental health support and injury prevention training as part of a new partnership with South University in Richmond. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Richmond city leaders approve a proposal to potentially help the Richmond Ambulance Authority.

The tentative agreement says the city would buy up to $3.5 million in ambulances and equipment for RAA.

They hope this will help close the gap between the funding the authority requested, and what the city already approved.

Both sides still need to work out some details before the RAA could start using those ambulances.

Cloudy Thursday

One more day with a Cloudy sky, then rain is likely Friday with the potential for strong to severe storms.

Skies could brighten up later this afternoon, but it will still be cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Final Thought

“You define your own life. Don’t let other people write your script.”— Oprah Winfrey

