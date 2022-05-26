Healthcare Pros
Here’s a sneak peek inside the St. Jude Dream Home

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - We are only two weeks away from the big giveaway day for our St. Jude Dream Home, and we have a sneak peek inside the finished home out in Moseley.

The house is four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,200 square feet, and it could all be yours for just $100.

If you want to see the Dream Home for yourself, here’s a look at the open houses, which start this weekend!

  • Saturday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 29 from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 5 from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Monday, June 6 from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 8 from noon to 5 p.m.

When you visit the home, you can also put yourself in the running for a $10,000 Green Front furniture shopping spree.

You can get your tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, HERE.

Prizes are given away on June 9.

