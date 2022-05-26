Here’s a sneak peek inside the St. Jude Dream Home

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - We are only two weeks away from the big giveaway day for our St. Jude Dream Home, and we have a sneak peek inside the finished home out in Moseley.

The house is four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,200 square feet, and it could all be yours for just $100.

If you want to see the Dream Home for yourself, here’s a look at the open houses, which start this weekend!

Saturday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 29 from noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 5 from noon to 5 p.m.

Monday, June 6 from noon to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8 from noon to 5 p.m.

When you visit the home, you can also put yourself in the running for a $10,000 Green Front furniture shopping spree.

You can get your tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, HERE.

Prizes are given away on June 9.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.