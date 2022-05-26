Healthcare Pros
Friday Cheers postponed due to potential severe weather

The 2022 Friday Cheers concert series lineup has been announced.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to potential severe weather on Friday, Friday Cheers has been postponed.

Organizers are working to reschedule a new date with performers Matthew E. White, Benét, and The Last Real Circus.

A new date has not been set.

Friday Cheers ticket holders will still be able to use them for the rescheduled event or contact Tickets-to-Buy for the face value within 14 business days.

