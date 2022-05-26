Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Afternoon storms could produce damaging wind and hail

Some storms could produce 1-2″ rain
By Andrew Freiden, Sophia Armata and Nick Russo
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After morning sun on Friday, temperatures will zoom into the upper 70s with moderate to high humidity. This will be ahead of a cold front moving through during the afternoon.

There will likely be enough instability to help some storms turn “severe.” This will likely be a quick-hitting system but some areas could get rain for 1-2 hours as the front passes.

The most likely time to see severe storms will be 3pm to 8pm Friday.

Strong to severe storms possible late tomorrow afternoon/evening
Strong to severe storms possible late tomorrow afternoon/evening(WWBT)

Here’s the SPC map for Friday:

"Slight Risk" For Central VA
"Slight Risk" For Central VA(SPC)

This SLIGHT risk doesn’t mean an outbreak of severe storms is likely. In fact, if you read the SPC’s definitions, It just means “scattered severe storms are possible.”

Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main threats, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.

There will also be a flash flood threat because the ground is already saturated and too much water in a short amount of time could lead to poor drainage and street flooding.

SPC Alert types on the low-end of the scale. Our outlook is "Slight" (Yellow) for Friday
SPC Alert types on the low-end of the scale. Our outlook is "Slight" (Yellow) for Friday(SPC)

Please have a way to get warnings (we recommend the NBC12 Weather App) on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond police have charged a teacher with aggravated sexual battery and child pornography.
Richmond teacher faces sexual battery, child pornography charges
Eastern State Hospital in James City County is one of Virginia’s eight publicly run mental...
Virginia official says staffers are leaving mental health facilities to work at Chick-fil-A
Police lights
Virginia high school student fatally stabbed in massive fight
Henrico Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead early Wednesday...
Homicide investigation underway in Henrico after man found dead in vehicle
Extra law enforcement officers were at Richmond area schools on May 25.
Increased police presence at Central Va. schools; Youngkin orders school security review

Latest News

Thursday Forecast: Cloudy then brightening skies late in the day
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Afternoon storms could produce damaging wind and hail
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Afternoon storms could produce damaging wind and hail
Forecast: Warmer Thursday, watching storm chances Friday
Storms could produce damaging wind, hail on Friday
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Storms could produce damaging wind, hail