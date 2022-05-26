County leaders, community members to discuss new fire station in Hanover

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - On Thursday night, Hanover residents can share their thoughts about building a new fire station in Mechanicsville.

The county is considering building that station on the property between Laurel Meadows Elementary School and Lee-Davis Road.

The public meeting will take place at the elementary school at 6:00 p.m.

