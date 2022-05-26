Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

County leaders, community members to discuss new fire station in Hanover

By Joi Bass
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - On Thursday night, Hanover residents can share their thoughts about building a new fire station in Mechanicsville.

The county is considering building that station on the property between Laurel Meadows Elementary School and Lee-Davis Road.

The public meeting will take place at the elementary school at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond police have charged a teacher with aggravated sexual battery and child pornography.
Richmond teacher faces sexual battery, child pornography charges
Police lights
Virginia high school student fatally stabbed in massive fight
Henrico Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead early Wednesday...
Homicide investigation underway in Henrico after man found dead in vehicle
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

County leaders, community members to discuss new fire station in Hanover
County leaders, community members to discuss new fire station in Hanover
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Dr. Danks Vape, Tobacco and Hookah at 4407 W....
Chesterfield Police search for suspect who assaulted employee during store robbery
Joseph Avila, left, prays while holding flowers honoring the victims killed in Tuesday's...
News to Know for May 26: Texas school shooting; Upper Magnolia Green; Richmond Ambulance Authority
Thursday's public meeting is set to start at 6:00 p.m.
Chesterfield leaders expected to vote on Upper Magnolia Green Rezoning Plan Thursday