Chesterfield Police search for suspect who assaulted employee during store robbery

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Dr. Danks Vape, Tobacco and Hookah at 4407 W....
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Dr. Danks Vape, Tobacco and Hookah at 4407 W. Hundred Road Wednesday night.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a business Wednesday evening.

The robbery happened at the Dr. Danks Vape, Tobacco, and Hookah at 4407 W. Hundred Road shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Police said a man entered the business and demanded the cashier open the register. Then, the suspect leaned over the counter, opened the register, and physically assaulted the cashier.

Once the suspect got the money, he left the store on foot.

The suspect was wearing a light-colored medical face mask, a blue plaid button shirt underneath a blue zipped-up jacket with white writing on the front, dark jeans, and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

