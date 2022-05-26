Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield man pleads guilty to tax fraud

(Source: MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man pleaded guilty to $1.3 million in tax fraud.

Court documents say David Corey Warren, 47, failed to pay the IRS payroll taxes from three different family-owned businesses offering care to mentally disabled adults in Chesterfield and Richmond.

Officials said that Warren failed to pay over $1.3 million in taxes to the IRS over four years.

“Rather than paying the amounts his businesses owed to the IRS, Warren used those withheld monies to fund his and his family’s personal living expenses, which included travel to the Caribbean, golf club memberships, private basketball lessons, luxury clothing, and accessories,” a release said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in October and faces five years in prison.

