Chesterfield leaders expected to vote on Upper Magnolia Green Rezoning Plan Thursday
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield leaders are expected to take a vote on the controversial ‘Upper Magnolia Green’ Rezoning Plan this week.
The proposal would rezone about 2,000 acres for economic development. Some of the land would be used for homes and schools - the rest would become a technology village.
The county says the plan could set them apart from surrounding localities. Neighbors worry about what it would do to the environment - as well as traffic impacts.
Thursday’s public meeting is set to start at 6:00 p.m.
To make a public comment about the project, click here.
