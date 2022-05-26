Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield leaders expected to vote on Upper Magnolia Green Rezoning Plan Thursday

Thursday's public meeting is set to start at 6:00 p.m.
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield leaders are expected to take a vote on the controversial ‘Upper Magnolia Green’ Rezoning Plan this week.

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held Thursday, May 26, beginning with a work session at 2...

The proposal would rezone about 2,000 acres for economic development. Some of the land would be used for homes and schools - the rest would become a technology village.

The county says the plan could set them apart from surrounding localities. Neighbors worry about what it would do to the environment - as well as traffic impacts.

Thursday’s public meeting is set to start at 6:00 p.m.

To make a public comment about the project, click here.

