AAA hosts ‘Click it or Ticket’ event ahead of Memorial Day holiday
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As Virginia drivers prepare to travel for the Memorial Day weekend, AAA hosts a campaign event that highlights driver safety ahead of the high-traffic holiday.
AAA said the “Click it or Ticket” campaign - which runs through June 5 is an effort to save lives through increased seat belt use.
The AAA forecast predicts more than a million Virginians will travel for the holiday - 90 percent will go by car.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.