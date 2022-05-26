AAA hosts ‘Click it or Ticket’ event ahead of Memorial Day holiday

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As Virginia drivers prepare to travel for the Memorial Day weekend, AAA hosts a campaign event that highlights driver safety ahead of the high-traffic holiday.

AAA said the “Click it or Ticket” campaign - which runs through June 5 is an effort to save lives through increased seat belt use.

The AAA forecast predicts more than a million Virginians will travel for the holiday - 90 percent will go by car.

