Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

AAA hosts ‘Click it or Ticket’ event ahead of Memorial Day holiday

The AAA forecast predicts more than a million Virginians will travel for the holiday - 90...
The AAA forecast predicts more than a million Virginians will travel for the holiday - 90 percent will go by car.(KVLY)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As Virginia drivers prepare to travel for the Memorial Day weekend, AAA hosts a campaign event that highlights driver safety ahead of the high-traffic holiday.

100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers begins on Memorial Day

AAA said the “Click it or Ticket” campaign - which runs through June 5 is an effort to save lives through increased seat belt use.

The AAA forecast predicts more than a million Virginians will travel for the holiday - 90 percent will go by car.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond police have charged a teacher with aggravated sexual battery and child pornography.
Richmond teacher faces sexual battery, child pornography charges
Eastern State Hospital in James City County is one of Virginia’s eight publicly run mental...
Virginia official says staffers are leaving mental health facilities to work at Chick-fil-A
Police lights
Virginia high school student fatally stabbed in massive fight
Henrico Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead early Wednesday...
Homicide investigation underway in Henrico after man found dead in vehicle
Extra law enforcement officers were at Richmond area schools on May 25.
Increased police presence at Central Va. schools; Youngkin orders school security review

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
VCU Police search for suspect who stole car off campus
Rooftop solar panels.
Predatory residential solar installers could sow mistrust, advocates fear
Thursday's public meeting is set to start at 6:00 p.m.
Chesterfield leaders expected to vote on Upper Magnolia Green Rezoning Plan Thursday
18-year-old Luis Hernandez was killed Tuesday after 30 to 50 teenagers got into a fight at a...
Virginia high school ups security after 18-year-old student dies in off-campus fight