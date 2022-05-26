2 charged with stealing money from gaming machines

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County Police charged with stealing money from gaming machines.

On May 26, officers were called to Star Express along South Crater Road for a robbery.

Officers arrived and said they found two people trying to break into gaming machines.

While investigating, police said they found the suspects had taken approximately $3,500 from a machine.

The cash was returned to the business.

Police said Monica Smith, age 37, and Quentin Murry, age 37, both of Decatur, Georgia, had a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, additional ammunition, marijuana products, narcotics, and specialized key and lock picking tools.

Both face charges related to tampering and stealing money from gaming machines.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

